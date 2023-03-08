Who's Playing
LSU @ Georgia
Regular Season Records: LSU 13-18; Georgia 16-15
What to Know
The LSU Tigers and the Georgia Bulldogs are set to clash at 9:30 p.m. ET March 8 at Bridgestone Arena in the first round of the Southeastern Conference Tourney. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
The game between the Tigers and the Florida Gators this past Saturday was not particularly close, with LSU falling 79-67. LSU's defeat came about despite a quality game from forward KJ Williams, who had 19 points along with nine rebounds.
Meanwhile, the Bulldogs were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 61-55 to the South Carolina Gamecocks. Guard Terry Roberts (14 points) and center Braelen Bridges (12 points) were the top scorers for UGA.
Barring any buzzer beaters, LSU is expected to win a tight contest Wednesday. But bettors beware: they are only 3-8 against the spread when favored.
A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: LSU has only been able to knock down 41.40% percent of their shots, which is the 22nd lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. UGAs have had an even harder time: they have only been able to knock down 41.10% percent of their shots, which is the 13th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It could be a slow night.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Tigers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
LSU have won six out of their last 11 games against Georgia.
- Feb 14, 2023 - Georgia 65 vs. LSU 63
- Feb 16, 2022 - LSU 84 vs. Georgia 65
- Feb 23, 2021 - Georgia 91 vs. LSU 78
- Jan 06, 2021 - LSU 94 vs. Georgia 92
- Mar 07, 2020 - LSU 94 vs. Georgia 64
- Feb 16, 2019 - LSU 83 vs. Georgia 79
- Jan 23, 2019 - LSU 92 vs. Georgia 82
- Feb 24, 2018 - Georgia 93 vs. LSU 82
- Jan 16, 2018 - Georgia 61 vs. LSU 60
- Feb 25, 2017 - Georgia 82 vs. LSU 80
- Jan 26, 2016 - LSU 89 vs. Georgia 85