Who's Playing

LSU @ Georgia

Regular Season Records: LSU 13-18; Georgia 16-15

What to Know

The LSU Tigers and the Georgia Bulldogs are set to clash at 9:30 p.m. ET March 8 at Bridgestone Arena in the first round of the Southeastern Conference Tourney. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The game between the Tigers and the Florida Gators this past Saturday was not particularly close, with LSU falling 79-67. LSU's defeat came about despite a quality game from forward KJ Williams, who had 19 points along with nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 61-55 to the South Carolina Gamecocks. Guard Terry Roberts (14 points) and center Braelen Bridges (12 points) were the top scorers for UGA.

Barring any buzzer beaters, LSU is expected to win a tight contest Wednesday. But bettors beware: they are only 3-8 against the spread when favored.

A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: LSU has only been able to knock down 41.40% percent of their shots, which is the 22nd lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. UGAs have had an even harder time: they have only been able to knock down 41.10% percent of their shots, which is the 13th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It could be a slow night.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee

Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Tigers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

LSU have won six out of their last 11 games against Georgia.