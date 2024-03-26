The Ohio State Buckeyes and Georgia Bulldogs are set to clash in the NIT at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Value City Arena. The winner of this matchup will advance to the NIT semifinals. The Buckeyes enter Tuesday's contest full of confidence after winning seven of their last eight games. Georgia, meanwhile, is coming off an impressive 72-66 victory over No. 1 seed Wake Forest in the NIT.

Ohio State is favored by 8.5 points in the latest Ohio State vs. Georgia odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 150.5 points. Before entering any Georgia vs. Ohio State picks, you'll want to see the NCAA Basketball predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters the Sweet 16 round of the 2024 NCAA tournament on a 152-109 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $1,800 for $100 players. It also has a strong 32-21 (+890) record on top-rated spread picks this season, and it called 13 Sweet 16 teams this year. Anyone following has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Georgia vs. Ohio State. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

Ohio State vs. Georgia spread: Ohio State -8.5

Ohio State vs. Georgia over/under: 150.5 points

Ohio State vs. Georgia money line: Ohio State: -416, Georgia: +320

Ohio State vs. Georgia picks: See picks here

What you need to know about Ohio State

Ohio State earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Saturday. The Buckeyes walked away with an 81-73 victory over Virginia Tech. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Buckeyes.

Ohio State got its victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Jamison Battle out in front who dropped a double-double with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Bruce Thornton, who scored 12 points to go along with seven assists and six rebounds. For the season, Thornton is averaging 15.8 points, 4.6 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game.

What you need to know about Georgia

Wake Forest typically has all the answers at home, but Georgia proved too difficult a challenge on Saturday. The Bulldogs recorded a 72-66 victory over the Demon Deacons. Winning is a bit easier when you make 11 more 3-pointers than your opponent, as the Bulldogs did.

Georgia's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Justin Hill led the charge by scoring 21 points. Noah Thomasson was another key contributor for the Bulldogs, finishing with 19 points. Georgia is now 5-0 against the spread in its last five games on the road. However, the Bulldogs have lost each of their last six games against an opponent from the Big Ten.

How to make Ohio State vs. Georgia picks

The model has simulated Ohio State vs. Georgia 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that hits in well over 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Georgia vs. Ohio State, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model on a 32-21 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks this season, and find out.