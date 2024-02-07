Who's Playing

Portland Pilots @ Gonzaga Bulldogs

Current Records: Portland 9-15, Gonzaga 16-6

How To Watch

What to Know

Portland is 0-10 against the Bulldogs since January of 2017 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. The pair will face off in a West Coast battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at McCarthey Athletic Center. Portland will be strutting in after a victory while the Bulldogs will be stumbling in from a loss.

Even though Pepperdine scored an imposing 89 points on Saturday, Portland still came out on top. The Pilots managed a 93-89 victory over the Waves. The win made it back-to-back wins for Portland.

Portland's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Tyler Robertson, who scored 24 points along with seven rebounds and five assists. Robertson didn't help Portland's cause all that much against the Tigers on Thursday but the same can't be said for this matchup. Juan Sebastian Gorosito was another key contributor, scoring 19 points along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, after a string of five wins, Gonzaga's good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They fell just short of the Gaels by a score of 64-62. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Gonzaga has scored all season.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Anton Watson, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and ten rebounds. Less helpful for Gonzaga was Nolan Hickman's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

The Pilots' victory bumped their record up to 9-15. As for the Bulldogs, their loss ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 16-6.

Things could have been worse for Portland, but things could have been a whole lot better as they took a 82-67 loss to the Bulldogs in their previous meeting back in January of 2023. Thankfully for Portland, Julian Strawther (who went 8 for 12 from beyond the arc en route to 40 points and 1 assist) won't be suiting up this time. Will that be enough to change the final result? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.

Series History

Gonzaga has won all of the games they've played against Portland in the last 7 years.