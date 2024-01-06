Who's Playing

San Diego Toreros @ Gonzaga Bulldogs

Current Records: San Diego 10-6, Gonzaga 10-4

What to Know

San Diego has enjoyed a six-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The San Diego Toreros and the Gonzaga Bulldogs will face off in a West Coast battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at McCarthey Athletic Center. San Diego must know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 23-point spread they're up against.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 11 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact San Diego found out the hard way on Thursday. They fell 81-70 to the Gaels. San Diego has not had much luck with Saint Mary's recently, as the team's come up short the last ten times they've met.

Despite the loss, San Diego got a solid performance out of Deuce Turner, who scored 34 points. That's the first time this season that Turner scored 30 or more points.

Gonzaga has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won six games by 19 points or more this season. They took their game at home on Thursday with ease, bagging a 86-60 victory over the Waves. Gonzaga was heavily favored coming into this match, and the results showcase why.

Graham Ike was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 20 points along with seven rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Nolan Hickman, who scored 14 points.

The Toreros' defeat dropped their record down to 10-6. As for the Bulldogs, their win bumped their record up to 10-4.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: San Diego have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Gonzaga struggles in that department as they've been averaging 42.7 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

San Diego might still be hurting after the devastating 97-72 loss they got from Gonzaga in their previous matchup back in February of 2023. Can San Diego avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Gonzaga is a big 23-point favorite against San Diego, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Bulldogs, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 20.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 156 points.

Series History

Gonzaga has won all of the games they've played against San Diego in the last 6 years.