The No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs and the BYU Cougars are set to square off in a West Coast Conference matchup at 11 p.m. ET on Monday at the Marriott Center. BYU is 15-4 overall and 8-1 at home, while the Bulldogs are 18-0 overall and 5-0 on the road. These teams met on Jan. 7 and Gonzaga won 86-69, pushing as a 17-point favorite in that matchup.

The Bulldogs are favored by 11.5 points in the latest BYU vs. Gonzaga odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 156.

Gonzaga vs. BYU spread: Gonzaga -11.5

Gonzaga vs. BYU over-under: 156 points

What you need to know about BYU

BYU beat the Portland Pilots 105-60 last Thursday, easily covering a huge 19-point spread in that matchup. BYU can attribute much of its success to forward Gideon George, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 13 boards. The Cougars have won six of their last seven overall and they have a 4-2-1 record against the spread during that span.

The Cougars have a top-50 scoring offense as they average 79.2 points per game. They're solid on the defensive end as well, giving up 67.7 points per contest. Guard Alex Barcello leads the team with 15.2 points per game. Forward Matt Haarms (11.5 ppg) and guard Brandon Averette (11.3 ppg) also average double-digit scoring.

What you need to know about Gonzaga

Meanwhile, Gonzaga took down Pacific 76-58 last Thursday. Freshman guard Jalen Suggs, who had 19 points in addition to nine rebounds, helped lead the charge. Forward Drew Timme, who had 21 points along with five rebounds, also had another strong outing.

The Bulldogs are undoubtedly among the top national title contenders, but they haven't been great against the spread recently. They're just 2-5 ATS in their last seven and only 8-9 ATS on the season

