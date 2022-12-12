Who's Playing

Northern Illinois @ No. 18 Gonzaga

Current Records: Northern Illinois 3-6; Gonzaga 7-3

What to Know

The #18 Gonzaga Bulldogs will stay at home another game and welcome the Northern Illinois Huskies at 9 p.m. ET Dec. 12 at McCarthey Athletic Center. The Bulldogs are out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between Gonzaga and the Washington Huskies this past Friday was still a pretty decisive one as Gonzaga wrapped it up with a 77-60 win at home. It was another big night for Gonzaga's forward Drew Timme, who had 22 points along with seven boards.

Meanwhile, there's no need to mince words: NIU lost to the Idaho Vandals two weeks ago, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 84-47. It was supposed to be a close matchup, and NIU was supposed to come out on top, but neither of those things ended up happening.

This next game looks promising for the Bulldogs, who are favored by a full 30 points. Those who got lucky with them against the spread this past Friday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Gonzaga's victory brought them up to 7-3 while NIU's loss pulled them down to 3-6. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Gonzaga comes into the game boasting the 20th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 49.70%. Less enviably, NIU has allowed their opponents to shoot 45.70% from the floor on average, which is the 38th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked against NIU.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET

Monday at 9 p.m. ET Where: McCarthey Athletic Center -- Spokane, Washington

McCarthey Athletic Center -- Spokane, Washington TV: ROOT Plus

ROOT Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $88.49

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 30-point favorite against the Huskies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 30-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.