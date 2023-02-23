Who's Playing

San Diego @ Gonzaga

Current Records: San Diego 11-17; Gonzaga 23-5

What to Know

The #12 Gonzaga Bulldogs are 13-0 against the San Diego Toreros since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Thursday. Gonzaga and San Diego will face off in a West Coast battle at 11 p.m. ET at McCarthey Athletic Center. The Bulldogs have the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.

Gonzaga was able to grind out a solid victory over the Pepperdine Waves on Saturday, winning 97-88. It was another big night for Gonzaga's forward Drew Timme, who had 34 points along with seven boards.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for San Diego as they fell 62-59 to the Saint Mary's Gaels last week. Guard Jase Townsend had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 30 minutes but putting up just five points on 2-for-15 shooting.

The Bulldogs' win brought them up to 23-5 while the Toreros' defeat pulled them down to 11-17. Two stats to keep an eye on: Gonzaga enters the contest with a 52.50% field goal percentage, which is the best in college basketball. Less enviably, San Diego has allowed their opponents to shoot 48.90% from the floor on average, which is the 360th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked against San Diego.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 11 p.m. ET

Thursday at 11 p.m. ET Where: McCarthey Athletic Center -- Spokane, Washington

McCarthey Athletic Center -- Spokane, Washington TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $21.00

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 23-point favorite against the Toreros, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Bulldogs, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 21.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Gonzaga have won all of the games they've played against San Diego in the last nine years.