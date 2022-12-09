The No. 18 Gonzaga Bulldogs will be looking to extend the nation's longest current home winning streak when they face the Washington Huskies on Friday night. Gonzaga has gone unbeaten in 69 consecutive home games following its win over Kent State on Monday. Washington is coming off a 73-63 win over Colorado on Sunday.

Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET. The Bulldogs are favored by 16.5 points in the latest Gonzaga vs. Washington odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 148.5.

Gonzaga vs. Washington spread: Gonzaga -16.5

Gonzaga vs. Washington over/under: 148 points

Gonzaga vs. Washington money line: Gonzaga -1600, Washington 850

Why Gonzaga can cover

Gonzaga is coming off a strong finish in its win over Kent State on Monday, as the Bulldogs scored the final 11 points in the 73-66 win. They have the nation's longest active home winning streak at 69 games, with their three losses this year coming away from home against teams currently ranked inside the top 15. Senior forward Drew Timme is coming off his best outing of the season, scoring 29 points and grabbing 17 rebounds.

Washington is going to have trouble defending Timme in the paint, especially after 6-foot-11 center Franck Kepnang suffered a season-ending injury last week. Guard Noah Williams has been sidelined since the season opener with a leg injury and is going to miss this game as well. The Bulldogs have won the last six meetings between these teams and have covered in eight of the last nine matchups.

Why Washington can cover

Gonzaga has been overvalued in the betting market throughout the season, covering the spread once in its last eight games. The Bulldogs have failed to cover in each of their last five contests and needed a late rally to escape as 15.5-point favorites against Kent State on Monday. They also failed to cover the spread as double-digit favorites against Portland State and Michigan State, so they have not proven that they are worthy of backing in this type of game.

Washington has won four of its last five games, including a 73-63 win over Colorado as a 1-point underdog on Sunday. The Huskies also knocked off St. Mary's as 10.5-point underdogs in the Wooden Legacy title game at the end of November, so they have experience playing as large underdogs. Washington has covered the spread in four of its last five games and is led by senior forward Keion Brooks Jr., who is averaging 16.6 points and 7.0 rebounds.

