Green Bay vs. No. 19 Marquette on CBS Sports Digital: How to watch, live stream women's college basketball online

Green Bay women's basketball won't even need to catch a flight for its Saturday matchup against No. 19 Marquette. Just about two hours southwest, the Wisconsin showdown will feature 7-2 Marquette against 4-4 Green Bay. The Green Bay Phoenix have beaten Missouri and Wisconsin so far this season, and they're looking for another upset.

Marquette's losses came via upset to Miami and against powerhouse Mississippi State. They bounced back from the latter loss with a big win over Northwestern, as they look to avoid being bitten by a strong Green Bay team. Allazia Blockton is coming off of a big game for the Golden Eagles, and Natish Hiederman will look to continue her strong play out of the Marquette backcourt.

Opponents have broken 60 points just twice against Green Bay this year, so look for a lot of defense in this matchup. It's a tough game for Marquette, but they'll look to win the in-state bragging rights.

How to watch Green Bay vs. Marquette

Date: Saturday, Dec. 15



Time: 3 p.m. ET



Location: Al McGuire Center -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin



Stream: SportsLive



