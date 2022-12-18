Who's Playing

Howard @ Harvard

Current Records: Howard 5-8; Harvard 7-3

What to Know

The Howard Bison will square off against the Harvard Crimson at noon ET Sunday at Lavietes Pavilion. Howard will be seeking to avenge the 77-69 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Dec. 21 of last year.

The Bison didn't have too much trouble with the Florida International Panthers at home last Tuesday as they won 71-59.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the contest between Harvard and the Tufts Jumbos two weeks ago was still a pretty decisive one as Harvard wrapped it up with a 76-59 victory at home.

Howard have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 10.5-point spread they are up against. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Howard's opponents whenever they hit the road.

Their wins bumped Howard to 5-8 and the Crimson to 7-3. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 12 p.m. ET

Sunday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Lavietes Pavilion -- Boston, Massachusetts

Lavietes Pavilion -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $18.79

Odds

The Crimson are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Bison, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Harvard won the only game these two teams have played in the last two years.