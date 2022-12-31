Who's Playing

Cal Poly @ Hawaii

Current Records: Cal Poly 7-6; Hawaii 10-3

What to Know

The Cal Poly Mustangs haven't won a matchup against the Hawaii Warriors since Feb. 8 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. The Mustangs and Hawaii will face off in a Big West battle at 10 p.m. ET at SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. These two teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Cal Poly beat the Northridge Matadors 67-57 on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the UC Davis Aggies typically have all the answers at home, but on Friday the Warriors proved too difficult a challenge. Hawaii walked away with a 74-66 victory.

Cal Poly have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 10.5-point spread they are up against. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 4-2 against the spread when expected to lose.

Cal Poly is now 7-6 while Hawaii sits at 10-3. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Mustangs are stumbling into the contest with the sixth fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 63.7 on average. The Warriors' defense has more to brag about, as they they come into the matchup boasting the 24th fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 60.6. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10 p.m. ET Where: SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center -- Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center -- Honolulu, Hawaii Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $7.50

Odds

The Warriors are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Mustangs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

