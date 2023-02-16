Who's Playing

Hampton @ Hofstra

Current Records: Hampton 6-21; Hofstra 20-8

What to Know

The Hofstra Pride and the Hampton Pirates will face off in a Colonial clash at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 16 at Mack Sports Complex. The Pride are out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

The Drexel Dragons typically have all the answers at home, but on Monday Hofstra proved too difficult a challenge. Hofstra took down Drexel 66-52. Hofstra's guard Darlinstone Dubar filled up the stat sheet, picking up 16 points.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Hampton as they fell 70-68 to the Elon Phoenix on Monday. The Pirates got double-digit scores from four players: guard Marquis Godwin (15), guard Jordan Nesbitt (15), guard Russell Dean (12), and guard Daniel Banister (11).

The Pride are the favorite in this one, with an expected 17-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on an eight-game streak of ATS wins.

Hofstra is now 20-8 while Hampton sits at 6-21. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Hofstra comes into the game boasting the 23rd highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 48.20%. On the other end of the spectrum, Hampton has only been able to knock down 39.50% percent of their shots, which is the 359th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. We'll see if the Pride's 8.70% advantage translates to a win.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Mack Sports Complex -- Hempstead, New York

Mack Sports Complex -- Hempstead, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $32.00

Odds

The Pride are a big 17-point favorite against the Pirates, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Pride slightly, as the game opened with the Pride as an 18.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Hofstra won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.