Who's Playing
Cincinnati Bearcats @ Houston Cougars
Current Records: Cincinnati 16-11, Houston 24-3
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday, February 27, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Fertitta Center -- Houston, Texas
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
Houston is 10-0 against the Bearcats since March of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. Both teams will face off in a Big 12 battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Fertitta Center. Houston will be looking to keep their 20-game home win streak (dating back to last season) alive.
It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Houston ultimately got the result they hoped for on Saturday. They walked away with an 82-76 victory over the Bears.
Houston can attribute much of their success to J'Wan Roberts, who scored 17 points along with eight rebounds and six steals. Another player making a difference was L.J. Cryer, who scored 15 points along with two steals.
Meanwhile, the Bearcats lost to the Horned Frogs on the road by a decisive 75-57 margin on Saturday. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Cincinnati has scored all season.
The Cougars have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won ten of their last 11 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 24-3 record this season. As for the Bearcats, this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 16-11.
This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Houston have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Cincinnati struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40.5 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.
Houston beat the Bearcats 67-62 when the teams last played on February 10th. Does Houston have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Bearcats turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.
Series History
Houston has won all of the games they've played against Cincinnati in the last 4 years.
- Feb 10, 2024 - Houston 67 vs. Cincinnati 62
- Mar 11, 2023 - Houston 69 vs. Cincinnati 48
- Jan 28, 2023 - Houston 75 vs. Cincinnati 69
- Jan 08, 2023 - Houston 72 vs. Cincinnati 59
- Mar 11, 2022 - Houston 69 vs. Cincinnati 56
- Mar 01, 2022 - Houston 71 vs. Cincinnati 53
- Feb 06, 2022 - Houston 80 vs. Cincinnati 58
- Mar 14, 2021 - Houston 91 vs. Cincinnati 54
- Feb 21, 2021 - Houston 90 vs. Cincinnati 52
- Mar 01, 2020 - Houston 68 vs. Cincinnati 55