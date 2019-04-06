How Jamie Dixon-to-UCLA died, and what the Bruins will do next in their coaching search
It appears Jamie Dixon is staying put in Fort Worth, so now where will UCLA look?
John Calipari said thanks, but no thanks to UCLA in its reported pursuit of him. Now another coaching candidate, TCU's Jamie Dixon, has been ruled out according to the Los Angeles Times in what is shaping up to be an increasingly messy coaching search out west.
UCLA might be back to Square One. Dixon was reportedly in negotiations with the Bruins to take over the head coaching opportunity in Westwood this week, but talks broke down over a number UCLA brass reportedly couldn't swallow: $8 million. That's the buyout number to bail Dixon out of his deal with the Horned Frogs. The Times reports the number became an "insurmountable sticking point for both sides." UCLA attempted to talk TCU into lowering the buyout, and TCU rightfully balked. Why would it pave the way for its head coach to leave town?
So, UCLA's coaching search continues.
Where does UCLA turn now? Cincinnati coach Mick Cronin seems the most logical -- and most discussed -- candidate. Cronin has won big at Cincy, and while his lack of NCAA Tournament success may be a sticking point -- he's never made an Elite Eight and only once made a Sweet 16 -- he's highly regarded as a strategist. He's done more with less, and theoretically, he could do a whole lot more with more talent at a program like UCLA.
Saint Mary's coach Randy Bennett, Texas coach Shaka Smart, and former Suns coach Earl Watson -- likely the most high-profile UCLA alumnus on the market -- have all been rumored as potential fallback options.
No matter where the search goes from here, the bottom line is this: No one is winning with the breakdown in talks with Dixon playing out so publicly. Dixon certainly not, considering recruits, booster and brass can all agree he'd be gone if the buyout were lower. UCLA isn't winning here, either. With its second swing-and-miss on the coaching carousel, it's now on at least option No. 3.
Whoever takes over will have their work cut out to replace Steve Alford, who was fired midseason after a 7-6 start. Alford made three Sweet 16 appearances and was practically escorted out of town. Prior to Alford, Ben Howland was quickly shown the door despite four Pac-10 regular season titles, two Pac-10 tournament titles and three Final Four appearances.
With the jumbo expectations at UCLA comes gigantic pressures. But for now, the pressure is on UCLA to avoid further bungling this mess and to find a coach. And soon.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Cal on Zion: Didn't know he'd be so good
Calipari now rues missing on Duke's freshman star when Williamson was a prominent high school...
-
Winston has answered Izzo's challenges
If not for the growth and canniness of Winston, Michigan State's season would have ended well...
-
NCAA may change grad transfer rule
The NCAA will vote on a proposed rule that will attach some strings for schools to take a grad...
-
Previewing the Final Four in Minneapolis
There's only one No. 1 seed left standing
-
Zion Williamson wins AP POY honors
Williamson garnered 59 of 64 votes to win POY honors in a landslide
-
Michigan State vs. Texas Tech picks
The No. 2 seed Michigan State Spartans face No. 3 seed Texas Tech in the Final Four