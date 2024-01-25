Halftime Report

Alabama fell flat on their face against Tennessee last Saturday, but memory of that harsh loss doesn't seem to have tripped them up today. Alabama has a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Auburn 44-30.

If Alabama keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 13-6 in no time. On the other hand, Auburn will have to make due with a 16-3 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Auburn Tigers @ Alabama Crimson Tide

Current Records: Auburn 16-2, Alabama 12-6

How To Watch

What to Know

Auburn and Alabama are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2019, but not for long. Both teams will face off in an SEC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Coleman Coliseum. Auburn will be looking to extend their current 11-game winning streak.

Auburn has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won nine games by 20 points or more this season. Everything went their way against the Rebels on Saturday as the Tigers made off with a 82-59 win. With Auburn ahead 46-27 at the half, the contest was all but over already.

Auburn's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Johni Broome led the charge by scoring 13 points along with five rebounds and three steals. Broome has been hot recently, having posted three or more steals the last three times he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Jaylin Williams, who scored 13 points.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers set the bar high, but Alabama and Tennessee didn't disappoint and broke past the 159.5 point over/under on Saturday. Things couldn't have gone much worse for the Crimson Tide as they lost 91-71 to the Volunteers. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Alabama has scored all season.

Alabama's loss came about despite a quality game from Mark Sears, who scored 22 points.

The Tigers pushed their record up to 16-2 with that win, which was their 13th straight at home dating back to last season. They've been dominating during the contests in that stretch too, as they've won by an average of 19.08 points. As for the Crimson Tide, their defeat dropped their record down to 12-6.

Wednesday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Auburn just can't miss this season, having made 47.3% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Alabama struggles in that department as they've made 49.1% of their shots per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Auburn is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last five times they've played.

Odds

Alabama is a 3.5-point favorite against Auburn, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Crimson Tide, as the game opened with the Crimson Tide as a 2-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 161.5 points.

Series History

Alabama and Auburn both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.