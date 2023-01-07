Who's Playing

Kentucky @ Alabama

Current Records: Kentucky 10-4; Alabama 12-2

What to Know

The Kentucky Wildcats are 11-3 against the #7 Alabama Crimson Tide since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Wildcats and Bama will face off in an SEC battle at 1 p.m. ET at Coleman Coliseum. UK won both of their matches against Bama last season (66-55 and 90-81) and is aiming for the same result this time around.

On Tuesday, UK narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the LSU Tigers 74-71. The overall outcome was to be expected, but LSU made it more of a matchup than the oddsmakers had predicted. Four players on UK scored in the double digits: forward Jacob Toppin (21), forward Oscar Tshiebwe (19), guard Cason Wallace (14), and guard Sahvir Wheeler (11). That makes it three consecutive games in which Oscar Tshiebwe has had at least 14 rebounds.

Meanwhile, everything went the Crimson Tide's way against the Ole Miss Rebels on Tuesday as they made off with an 84-62 victory. It was another big night for Bama's forward Brandon Miller, who had 17 points along with five rebounds.

Their wins bumped UK to 10-4 and Bama to 12-2. On Tuesday UK relied heavily on Tshiebwe, who posted a double-double on 19 points and 16 boards. It will be up to Alabama's defense to limit his damage.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Coleman Coliseum -- Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Coleman Coliseum -- Tuscaloosa, Alabama TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Kentucky have won 11 out of their last 14 games against Alabama.