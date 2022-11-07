Who's Playing

Longwood @ No. 20 Alabama

What to Know

The #20 Alabama Crimson Tide and the Longwood Lancers will face off at 8:30 p.m. ET November 7th at Coleman Coliseum to kick off their 2022 seasons. The Crimson Tide went 19-14 last year and made a brief appearance in the NCAA tournament before losing 78-64 to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the first round. Longwood also bowed out in the first round, losing 88-56 to the Tennessee Volunteers following a 26-7 regular season.

Bama has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. These early season matchups can go either way as both teams get back into playing shape.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Coleman Coliseum -- Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Coleman Coliseum -- Tuscaloosa, Alabama TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $1.98

Odds

The Crimson Tide are a big 16-point favorite against the Lancers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Crimson Tide as a 15.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.