Who's Playing
Colorado @ Arizona State
Current Records: Colorado 14-12; Arizona State 18-8
What to Know
The Arizona State Sun Devils will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 8 p.m. ET Thursday at Desert Financial Arena. ASU will be strutting in after a win while Colorado will be stumbling in from a loss.
ASU was able to grind out a solid victory over the California Golden Bears on Saturday, winning 70-62. Guard Desmond Cambridge Jr. was the offensive standout of the contest for ASU, picking up 24 points.
Meanwhile, the matchup between Colorado and the Utah Utes on Saturday was not a total blowout, but with the Buffaloes falling 73-62 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Forward Tristan da Silva had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 36 minutes but putting up just six points on 3-for-12 shooting.
The Sun Devils are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Texas Southern Tigers Nov. 13 easily too and instead slipped up with a 67-66. In other words, don't count Colorado out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Desert Financial Arena -- Tempe, Arizona
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $7.49
Odds
The Sun Devils are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Buffaloes, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Colorado have won eight out of their last 13 games against Arizona State.
- Dec 01, 2022 - Arizona State 60 vs. Colorado 59
- Feb 24, 2022 - Arizona State 82 vs. Colorado 65
- Jan 15, 2022 - Colorado 75 vs. Arizona State 57
- Mar 04, 2021 - Colorado 75 vs. Arizona State 61
- Jan 16, 2020 - Colorado 68 vs. Arizona State 61
- Nov 08, 2019 - Colorado 81 vs. Arizona State 71
- Feb 13, 2019 - Colorado 77 vs. Arizona State 73
- Jan 05, 2019 - Arizona State 83 vs. Colorado 61
- Mar 07, 2018 - Colorado 97 vs. Arizona State 85
- Jan 27, 2018 - Arizona State 80 vs. Colorado 66
- Jan 04, 2018 - Colorado 90 vs. Arizona State 81
- Jan 05, 2017 - Arizona State 78 vs. Colorado 77
- Feb 28, 2016 - Colorado 79 vs. Arizona State 69