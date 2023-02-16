Who's Playing

Colorado @ Arizona State

Current Records: Colorado 14-12; Arizona State 18-8

What to Know

The Arizona State Sun Devils will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 8 p.m. ET Thursday at Desert Financial Arena. ASU will be strutting in after a win while Colorado will be stumbling in from a loss.

ASU was able to grind out a solid victory over the California Golden Bears on Saturday, winning 70-62. Guard Desmond Cambridge Jr. was the offensive standout of the contest for ASU, picking up 24 points.

Meanwhile, the matchup between Colorado and the Utah Utes on Saturday was not a total blowout, but with the Buffaloes falling 73-62 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Forward Tristan da Silva had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 36 minutes but putting up just six points on 3-for-12 shooting.

The Sun Devils are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Texas Southern Tigers Nov. 13 easily too and instead slipped up with a 67-66. In other words, don't count Colorado out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Desert Financial Arena -- Tempe, Arizona

Desert Financial Arena -- Tempe, Arizona TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $7.49

Odds

The Sun Devils are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Buffaloes, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Colorado have won eight out of their last 13 games against Arizona State.