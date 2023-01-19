Who's Playing

USC @ Arizona

Current Records: USC 13-5; Arizona 15-3

What to Know

The USC Trojans have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the #11 Arizona Wildcats and are hoping to record their first victory since Jan. 7 of 2021. USC and the Wildcats will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 9 p.m. ET Thursday at McKale Memorial Center. The Trojans should still be feeling good after a win, while Arizona will be looking to get back in the win column.

The Utah Utes typically have all the answers at home, but on Saturday USC proved too difficult a challenge. USC enjoyed a cozy 71-56 win over Utah. USC's guard Boogie Ellis filled up the stat sheet, picking up 17 points.

Meanwhile, the Wildcats lost to the Oregon Ducks on the road by a decisive 87-68 margin. Four players on Arizona scored in the double digits: guard Kylan Boswell (15), forward Azuolas Tubelis (14), guard Courtney Ramey (12), and center Oumar Ballo (10).

The Trojans are expected to lose this next one by 7.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 2-0 against the spread when expected to lose.

USC's victory brought them up to 13-5 while Arizona's loss pulled them down to 15-3. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: USC have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38%, which places them 10th in college basketball. But the Wildcats enter the contest with a 49.20% field goal percentage, good for 13th best in college basketball. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: McKale Memorial Center -- Tucson, Arizona

McKale Memorial Center -- Tucson, Arizona TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.00

Odds

The Wildcats are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Trojans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Arizona have won nine out of their last 14 games against USC.