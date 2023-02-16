Who's Playing

Utah @ Arizona

Current Records: Utah 17-9; Arizona 22-4

What to Know

The #8 Arizona Wildcats will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Arizona and the Utah Utes will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 10 p.m. ET Thursday at McKale Memorial Center. Utah will be strutting in after a win while the Wildcats will be stumbling in from a loss.

The point spread favored Arizona on Saturday, but luck did not. They fell to the Stanford Cardinal 88-79. Guard Kerr Kriisa had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with ten points on 3-for-10 shooting in his 32 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, the Colorado Buffaloes typically have all the answers at home, but on Saturday Utah proved too difficult a challenge. Utah enjoyed a cozy 73-62 victory over the Buffaloes. The Utes can attribute much of their success to center Branden Carlson, who had 17 points in addition to three blocks, and guard Marco Anthony, who had 17 points along with eight boards.

This next contest looks promising for the Wildcats, who are favored by a full 10 points. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Arizona, who are 12-13-1 against the spread.

Arizona is now 22-4 while Utah sits at 17-9. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Arizona ranks 12th in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 48.80% on the season. But the Utes have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38%, which places them fourth in college basketball. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where: McKale Memorial Center -- Tucson, Arizona

McKale Memorial Center -- Tucson, Arizona TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $25.00

Odds

The Wildcats are a big 10-point favorite against the Utes, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Arizona have won seven out of their last 11 games against Utah.