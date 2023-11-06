Who's Playing

Morgan State Bears @ Arizona Wildcats

Current Records: Morgan State 0-0, Arizona 0-0

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9:30 p.m. ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: McKale Memorial Center -- Tucson, Arizona

McKale Memorial Center -- Tucson, Arizona TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Online Streaming:

Follow: CBS Sports App

Ticket Cost: $3.90

What to Know

The Arizona Wildcats will host the Morgan State Bears to start their respective NCAA Basketball runs. tip off is scheduled at 9:30 p.m. ET on November 6th at McKale Memorial Center.

A deciding factor in this game could be defensive rebounds, as these two teams wound up on other sides of the spectrum last year. Arizona finished last season ranked third in the nation in defensive rebounds, having averaged 29.2 per game. Morgan State, on the other hand, didn't do so hot: they were ranked 307th with 23.1 per game.

Looking back to last season, Arizona had a phenomenal run, finishing with a superb 25-6 record. On the other hand, Morgan State wound up balanced, finishing 15-15.

Looking forward to Monday, the game looks promising for Arizona, as the team is favored by a full 33 points. They finished last season with a 14-16-1 record against the spread.

Everything went Arizona's way against Morgan State in their previous meeting back in December of 2022 as Arizona made off with a 93-68 victory. Will Arizona repeat their success, or does Morgan State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 33-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 155.5 points.

Series History

Arizona won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.