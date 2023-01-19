Who's Playing

Bellarmine @ Austin Peay

Current Records: Bellarmine 8-11; Austin Peay 8-11

What to Know

The Austin Peay Governors and the Bellarmine Knights will face off in an Atlantic Sun clash at 8 p.m. ET Jan. 19 at Winfield Dunn Center. Bellarmine should still be feeling good after a big victory, while the Governors will be looking to right the ship.

Austin Peay received a tough blow on Saturday as they fell 86-72 to the Lipscomb Bisons.

Meanwhile, the Knights made easy work of the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles on Saturday and carried off a 61-41 win.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Austin Peay is expected to win a tight contest Thursday. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

Austin Peay's defeat took them down to 8-11 while Bellarmine's victory pulled them up to 8-11. A win for Austin Peay would reverse both their bad luck and Bellarmine's good luck. We'll see if Austin Peay manages to pull off that tough task or if Bellarmine keeps their momentum going instead.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Winfield Dunn Center -- Clarksville, Tennessee

Winfield Dunn Center -- Clarksville, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Governors are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Knights, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.