Who's Playing
Western Michigan @ Ball State
Current Records: Western Michigan 6-11; Ball State 12-5
What to Know
The Western Michigan Broncos have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Broncos and the Ball State Cardinals will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at John E. Worthen Arena. WMU hasn't won a game against Ball State since Feb. 8 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought.
WMU didn't have too much trouble with the Bowling Green Falcons at home this past Saturday as they won 108-92.
Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the matchup between Ball State and the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as Ball State wrapped it up with a 75-61 win at home.
Their wins bumped WMU to 6-11 and the Cardinals to 12-5. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Broncos and Ball State clash.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: John E. Worthen Arena -- Muncie, Indiana
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Ball State have won ten out of their last 14 games against Western Michigan.
- Mar 04, 2022 - Ball State 64 vs. Western Michigan 63
- Jan 29, 2022 - Ball State 83 vs. Western Michigan 72
- Dec 22, 2020 - Ball State 76 vs. Western Michigan 68
- Feb 25, 2020 - Ball State 71 vs. Western Michigan 61
- Feb 08, 2020 - Western Michigan 68 vs. Ball State 64
- Mar 02, 2019 - Ball State 60 vs. Western Michigan 58
- Feb 09, 2019 - Ball State 79 vs. Western Michigan 59
- Feb 23, 2018 - Western Michigan 87 vs. Ball State 80
- Jan 13, 2018 - Western Michigan 73 vs. Ball State 58
- Mar 09, 2017 - Ball State 66 vs. Western Michigan 63
- Feb 25, 2017 - Western Michigan 80 vs. Ball State 55
- Jan 28, 2017 - Ball State 84 vs. Western Michigan 78
- Feb 06, 2016 - Ball State 75 vs. Western Michigan 71
- Jan 12, 2016 - Ball State 74 vs. Western Michigan 64