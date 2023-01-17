Who's Playing

Western Michigan @ Ball State

Current Records: Western Michigan 6-11; Ball State 12-5

What to Know

The Western Michigan Broncos have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Broncos and the Ball State Cardinals will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at John E. Worthen Arena. WMU hasn't won a game against Ball State since Feb. 8 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought.

WMU didn't have too much trouble with the Bowling Green Falcons at home this past Saturday as they won 108-92.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the matchup between Ball State and the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as Ball State wrapped it up with a 75-61 win at home.

Their wins bumped WMU to 6-11 and the Cardinals to 12-5. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Broncos and Ball State clash.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: John E. Worthen Arena -- Muncie, Indiana

John E. Worthen Arena -- Muncie, Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Ball State have won ten out of their last 14 games against Western Michigan.