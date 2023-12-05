Who's Playing

Seton Hall Pirates @ Baylor Bears

Current Records: Seton Hall 5-2, Baylor 8-0

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Ferrell Center -- Waco, Texas

Ferrell Center -- Waco, Texas TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans

For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans Ticket Cost: $3.00

What to Know

The Seton Hall Pirates will head out on the road to face off against the Baylor Bears at 9:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Ferrell Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Last Wednesday, the Pirates were able to grind out a solid victory over the Huskies, taking the game 88-75.

Seton Hall relied on the efforts of Kadary Richmond, who scored 21 points along with 6 assists and 6 rebounds, and Al-Amir Dawes, who scored 25 points along with 5 assists and 5 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Isaiah Coleman, who scored 11 points along with 3 steals.

Meanwhile, Baylor put another one in the bag on Saturday to keep their perfect season alive. They blew past the Demons, posting a 91-40 win at home. When it comes to teams that have lost (badly) to Baylor, Baylor is are in good company: they have won four contests by 26 points or more this season.

Baylor's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Yves Missi led the charge by dropping a double-double on 13 points and 10 rebounds. Less helpful for Baylor was Ja'Kobe Walter's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

The Pirates have yet to lose a game at home this season, leaving them with a 5-2 record. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 82.2 points per game. As for the Bears, their win bumped their record up to 8-0.

Seton Hall is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This will be their first time playing as the underdogs on the road this season.

Tuesday's matchup is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Seton Hall has themselves a killer kicker this season, having nailed 48.3% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Baylor struggles in that department as they've nailed 52% of theirs this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Baylor is a big 11-point favorite against Seton Hall, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 11-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 150.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.