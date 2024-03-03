Who's Playing

Evansville Aces @ Belmont Bruins

Current Records: Evansville 15-15, Belmont 18-12

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Missouri Valley matchup on schedule as the Belmont Bruins and the Evansville Aces are set to tip at 5:00 p.m. ET on March 3rd at Curb Event Center. The timing is sure in Belmont's favor as the team sits on three straight wins at home while the Aces have not had much luck on the away from home, with three straight road losses.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you drain eight more threes than your opponent, a fact Belmont proved on Wednesday. Everything went their way against the Racers as the Bruins made off with a 83-61 victory.

Belmont relied on the efforts of Cade Tyson, who shot 5-for-7 from beyond the arc and dropped a double-double on 19 points and ten rebounds, and Malik Dia, who scored 25 points along with eight rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Keishawn Davidson, who scored 13 points.

Meanwhile, the Aces ended up a good deal behind the Sycamores on Wednesday and lost 85-67. Evansville has not had much luck with the Sycamores recently, as the team's come up short the last five times they've met.

Kenny Strawbridge Jr. put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 14 points along with five rebounds. He didn't help Evansville's cause all that much against the Salukis on Sunday but the same can't be said for this match.

Evansville struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

The Bruins have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won six of their last seven contests, which provided a massive bump to their 18-12 record this season. As for the Aces, their loss dropped their record down to 15-15.

Looking forward to Sunday, Belmont is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 10.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a seven game streak of covering the spread when expected to win.

Everything came up roses for Belmont against the Aces in their previous meeting back in February of 2023 as the squad secured a 95-63 victory. Does Belmont have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Aces turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Belmont is a big 10.5-point favorite against Evansville, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 155.5 points.

Series History

Belmont has won 4 out of their last 5 games against Evansville.