Who's Playing

Sacred Heart @ Binghamton

Current Records: Sacred Heart 2-2; Binghamton 2-1

What to Know

The Binghamton Bearcats will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will take on the Sacred Heart Pioneers at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at Events Center. The Bearcats have the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.

A victory for Binghamton just wasn't in the stars on Tuesday as the squad never even grasped a temporary lead. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 76-52 walloping at the Maryland Terrapins' hands. Binghamton was surely aware of their 20.5-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result. One thing holding Binghamton back was the mediocre play of Miles Gibson, who did not have his best game: he finished with only seven points on 3-for-12 shooting in his 29 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Sacred Heart came up short against the UMass Lowell River Hawks on Wednesday, falling 90-81.

After a nothing to nothing draw in their first fixture last season, Binghamton came out ahead of the Pioneers 72-60 in their second. It'll take a full 90-minute effort to come away with a similar result.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Events Center -- Vestal, New York

Events Center -- Vestal, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bearcats are a 4-point favorite against the Pioneers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -108

Series History

Binghamton won three games and tied one game in their last four contests with Sacred Heart.