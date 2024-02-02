Who's Playing

Kent State Golden Flashes @ Buffalo Bulls

Current Records: Kent State 10-11, Buffalo 2-18

How To Watch

When: Friday, February 2, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Where: Alumni Arena -- Buffalo, New York

TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Ticket Cost: $19.99

What to Know

Kent State has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Buffalo Bulls will face off in a Mid American battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Alumni Arena. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

The point spread may have favored Kent State last Tuesday, but the final result did not. They fell to the RedHawks 71-67. Kent State found out winning isn't easy when your shooting is a whole 15.3% worse than the opposition.

Meanwhile, Buffalo's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their seventh straight defeat. They suffered a painful 91-70 defeat at the hands of the Bobcats.

The Golden Flashes' defeat was their fourth straight at home, which dropped their record down to 10-11. As for the Bulls, their loss dropped their record down to 2-18.

Looking forward, Kent State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by eight points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a three-game streak of failing to cover when expected to win.

Kent State was able to grind out a solid win over the Bulls in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, winning 72-65. Will Kent State repeat their success, or do the Bulls have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Kent State is a big 8-point favorite against Buffalo, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Flashes as a 8.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 148 points.

Series History

Buffalo and Kent State both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.