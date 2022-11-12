Who's Playing

James Madison @ Buffalo

Current Records: James Madison 2-0; Buffalo 1-0

What to Know

The James Madison Dukes have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Buffalo Bulls at 1 p.m. ET Saturday at Alumni Arena. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The sound you heard on Wednesday was the absolute smackdown James Madison laid on the Hampton Pirates.

Meanwhile, Buffalo escaped with a win on Monday against the Colgate Raiders by the margin of a single free throw, 88-87.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Dukes are expected to win a tight contest. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (2-0), so they might be worth a quick bet.

James Madison is now a perfect 2-0 while Buffalo sits at 1-0. A pair of last-season numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: James Madison ranks fourth in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 46.30% on the season. Less enviably, the Bulls have allowed their opponents to shoot 53.60% from the floor on average, which is the second highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Alumni Arena -- Buffalo, New York

Alumni Arena -- Buffalo, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $29.00

Odds

The Dukes are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.