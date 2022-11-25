Who's Playing

NC State @ Butler

Current Records: NC State 5-1; Butler 4-2

What to Know

The NC State Wolfpack will square off against the Butler Bulldogs at 10 p.m. ET Friday at Imperial Arena at Atlantis Resort. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

NC State can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They had enough points to win and then some against the Dayton Flyers on Thursday, taking their contest 76-64. It was another big night for the Wolfpack's guard Jarkel Joiner, who had 27 points.

As for Butler, they have more to be thankful for after their game against the Brigham Young Cougars on Thursday. The Bulldogs secured a 75-70 W over BYU. Guard Eric Hunter Jr and guard Jayden Taylor were among the main playmakers for Butler as the former had 19 points and the latter had 20 points. Hunter Jr had some trouble finding his footing against the Tennessee Volunteers on Wednesday, so this was a step in the right direction. Hunter Jr's points were the most he has had all season.

Barring any buzzer beaters, NC State is expected to win a tight contest. Those interested in the spread don't face an easy decision since they are 4-2 ATS and the Bulldogs 4-2.

The wins brought the Wolfpack up to 5-1 and Butler to 4-2. NC State is 3-1 after wins this year, Butler 1-2.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET

Friday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Imperial Arena at Atlantis Resort -- Nassau, Bahamas

Imperial Arena at Atlantis Resort -- Nassau, Bahamas TV: ESPN2

Odds

The Wolfpack are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wolfpack as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.