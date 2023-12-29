Who's Playing

Arizona Wildcats @ California Golden Bears

Current Records: Arizona 9-2, California 4-7

What to Know

Arizona is 10-0 against California since January of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Friday. The Arizona Wildcats' road trip will continue as they head out to face the California Golden Bears at 10:30 p.m. ET on December 29th at Haas Pavilion. One thing working in Arizona's favor is that they have posted big point totals in their last five matches.

Arizona fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against FAU on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 96-95 to the Owls. Despite running the score up even higher than they did last Wednesday (87), Arizona still had to take the loss.

Arizona's defeat came about despite a quality game from Oumar Ballo, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and 21 rebounds. Those 21 rebounds set a new season-high mark for him. The team also got some help courtesy of Caleb Love, who scored 26 points along with five rebounds.

Even though they lost, Arizona were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 23 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, the Golden Bears didn't have too much breathing room in their contest against the Tritons last Wednesday, but they still walked away with a 71-67 victory.

California's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Fardaws Aimaq, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and ten rebounds. Aimaq is on a roll when it comes to rebounds, as he's now pulled down ten or more in the last three games he's played. Jalen Cone was another key contributor, scoring 15 points along with five assists.

The Wildcats' loss dropped their record down to 9-2. As for the Golden Bears, their win bumped their record up to 4-7.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Arizona have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 45 rebounds per game (they're ranked third in rebounds per game overall). However, it's not like California struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.6 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Looking forward, Arizona is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 13.5 points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

Odds

Arizona is a big 13.5-point favorite against California, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Wildcats as a 16.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 156 points.

Series History

Arizona has won all of the games they've played against California in the last 5 years.