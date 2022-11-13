Who's Playing

Quinnipiac @ Central Connecticut State

Current Records: Quinnipiac 2-0; Central Connecticut State 0-1

What to Know

The Central Connecticut State Blue Devils are home Sunday, but with the point spread against them by 7.5 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. They will take on the Quinnipiac Bobcats at 1 p.m. ET at William H. Detrick Gymnasium. Quinnipiac should still be riding high after a win, while the Blue Devils will be looking to right the ship.

The oddsmakers predicted a rough contest for Central Connecticut State last week, and boy were they were right. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 94-67 walloping at the Massachusetts Minutemen's hands.

Meanwhile, Quinnipiac bagged a 102-95 victory over the Stonehill Skyhawks this past Thursday.

Central Connecticut State is now 0-1 while Quinnipiac sits at 2-0. Two last-season defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Blue Devils are stumbling into the matchup with the 355th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 72.1 on average. The Bobcats are 43rd worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 71.5 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: William H. Detrick Gymnasium -- New Britain, Connecticut

William H. Detrick Gymnasium -- New Britain, Connecticut Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bobcats are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Blue Devils, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Quinnipiac won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.