Who's Playing

Monmouth Hawks @ Charleston Cougars

Current Records: Monmouth 9-7, Charleston 12-4

When: Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina

What to Know

We've got another exciting Coastal Athletic matchup on schedule as the Monmouth Hawks and the Charleston Cougars are set to tip at 4:30 p.m. ET on January 13th at TD Arena. Monmouth is hoping to put an end to a five-game streak of away losses.

On Thursday, the Hawks couldn't handle the Seahawks and fell 69-56. Monmouth has not had much luck with UNCW recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

Monmouth's loss came about despite a quality game from Xander Rice, who scored 26 points. Rice scored a full 46.4% of Monmouth's points, the third time in a row he's earned more than a third of the team's points.

Meanwhile, Charleston waltzed into their matchup Thursday with seven straight wins but they left with eight. They enjoyed a cozy 80-62 victory over the Phoenix.

Charleston's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Ante Brzovic, who scored 20 points along with eight rebounds and five assists. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Brzovic has scored all season. Ben Burnham was another key contributor, scoring 20 points.

The Hawks' loss dropped their record down to 9-7. As for the Cougars, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won 11 of their last 12 matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 12-4 record this season.

Monmouth came up short against Charleston in their previous matchup back in January of 2023, falling 69-55. Can Monmouth avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Charleston won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.