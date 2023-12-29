Who's Playing

Montreat Cavaliers @ Charleston Cougars

Current Records: Montreat 0-1, Charleston 8-4

How To Watch

What to Know

The Charleston Cougars will stay at home for another game and welcome the Montreat Cavaliers at 7:00 p.m. ET on December 29th at TD Arena. Charleston knows how to get points on the board -- the team has finished with flashy point totals in its past four matchups -- so hopefully Montreat likes a good challenge.

Charleston scored the most points they've had all season to find success last Thursday. They came out on top against the Hawks by a score of 89-82. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Charleston's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Ben Burnham, who scored 16 points along with six rebounds, and Reyne Smith, who scored 31 points along with five rebounds. That's the first time this season that Smith scored 30 or more points. Ante Brzovic was another key contributor, scoring 15 points along with seven rebounds and three blocks.

Meanwhile, Montreat had to start their season on the road on December 10th, and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. They were dealt a punishing 119-50 defeat at the hands of the Seahawks. Montreat was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 62-28.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Montreat struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as UNCW posted 29 assists.

The Cougars' victory was their ninth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 8-4. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 86.9 points per game. As for the Cavaliers, their loss dropped their record down to 0-1.