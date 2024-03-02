Who's Playing

South Florida Bulls @ Charlotte 49ers

Current Records: South Florida 21-5, Charlotte 17-10

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Dale F. Halton Arena -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Dale F. Halton Arena -- Charlotte, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting American Athletic matchup on schedule as the South Florida Bulls and the Charlotte 49ers are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on March 2nd at Dale F. Halton Arena. South Florida is coming into the match hot, having won their last 13 games.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 17.4% better than the opposition, a fact South Florida proved on Sunday. They came out on top against the Mustangs by a score of 79-68.

Kasean Pryor was the offensive standout of the match as he almost dropped a double-double on 19 points and nine rebounds. Selton Miguel was another key contributor, scoring 18 points.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Charlotte last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Golden Hurricane by a score of 69-67. Charlotte got off to an early lead (up 14 with 4:17 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Lu'Cye Patterson, who scored 20 points along with five assists. He didn't help Charlotte's cause all that much against the Tigers on Wednesday but the same can't be said for this matchup.

The Bulls' win was their 12th straight at home, which pushed their record up to 21-5. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 80.9 points per game. As for the 49ers, this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 17-10.

South Florida skirted past the 49ers 72-69 in their previous meeting on February 6th. The rematch might be a little tougher for South Florida since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

South Florida has won both of the games they've played against Charlotte in the last 7 years.