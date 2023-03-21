Who's Playing

Radford @ Charlotte

Regular Season Records: Radford 21-14; Charlotte 20-14

What to Know

The Radford Highlanders will face off against the Charlotte 49ers in a playoff contest at Ocean Center at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday.

The San Jose State Spartans typically have all the answers at home, but on Monday Radford proved too difficult a challenge. The Highlanders netted a 67-57 win.

Meanwhile, the Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers typically have all the answers at home, but on Monday Charlotte proved too difficult a challenge. Charlotte had enough points to win and then some against Wisconsin-Milwaukee, taking their game 76-65.

Radford is expected to lose this next one by 3. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 6-1 against the spread when expected to lose.

With both teams having displayed their playoff mettle, spectators can expect a high-quality matchup. Check back with CBS Sports for more details during and after the game.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Ocean Center -- Daytona Beach, Florida

Ocean Center -- Daytona Beach, Florida TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The 49ers are a 3-point favorite against the Highlanders, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 49ers as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.