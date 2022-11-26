Who's Playing

Mississippi Valley State @ Colorado State

Current Records: Mississippi Valley State 1-6; Colorado State 4-2

What to Know

The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils are on the road again Saturday and play against the Colorado State Rams at 4 p.m. ET Nov. 26 at Moby Arena. Neither of those teams managed to put together many points in their previous contests, so their meeting could be a low-scoring affair.

It looks like the Delta Devils got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. The game between Mississippi Valley State and the Air Force Falcons on Wednesday was not particularly close, with Mississippi Valley State falling 64-51. Guard Terry Collins wasn't much of a difference maker for Mississippi Valley State; Collins played for 27 minutes with 3-for-11 shooting.

Meanwhile, Colorado State lost to the Penn State Nittany Lions by a decisive 68-56 margin. The top scorers for Colorado State were guard Isaiah Rivera (15 points) and guard John Tonje (14 points).

The Delta Devils have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 26-point spread they are up against. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.

The losses put Mississippi Valley State at 1-6 and the Rams at 4-2. Mississippi Valley State is 1-4 after losses this year, Colorado State 0-1.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Moby Arena -- Fort Collins, Colorado

Moby Arena -- Fort Collins, Colorado Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $7.00

Odds

The Rams are a big 26-point favorite against the Delta Devils, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rams as a 26.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.