How to watch Colorado vs. Oregon: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
Who's Playing
Oregon @ Colorado
Current Records: Oregon 11-2; Colorado 11-2
What to Know
The #4 Oregon Ducks and the Colorado Buffaloes are even-steven against one another since January of 2016 (3-3), but not for long. Oregon will face off against Colorado on the road at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday at CU Events Center. Each of these teams will be battling to keep a win streak alive as the Ducks skips in on five wins and the Buffaloes on four.
The Ducks simply couldn't be stopped on Sunday, as they easily beat the Alabama State Hornets 98-59. That 39-point margin sets a new personal best for the Ducks on the season.
Meanwhile, the Buffaloes were completely in charge on Sunday, breezing past the Iona Gaels 99-54. That looming 45-point mark stands out as the most commanding margin for Colorado yet.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Oregon are expected to win a tight contest. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (8-3), so they might be worth a quick bet.
Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 11-2. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Oregon and Colorado clash.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: CU Events Center -- Boulder, Colorado
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $31.50
Odds
The Ducks are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Buffaloes, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Buffaloes as a 1.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 138
Series History
Colorado and Oregon both have three wins in their last six games.
- Feb 02, 2019 - Colorado 73 vs. Oregon 51
- Dec 31, 2017 - Oregon 77 vs. Colorado 62
- Feb 18, 2017 - Oregon 101 vs. Colorado 73
- Jan 28, 2017 - Colorado 74 vs. Oregon 65
- Feb 04, 2016 - Oregon 76 vs. Colorado 56
- Jan 17, 2016 - Colorado 91 vs. Oregon 87
