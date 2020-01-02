How to watch Colorado vs. Oregon: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Oregon @ Colorado

Current Records: Oregon 11-2; Colorado 11-2

What to Know

The #4 Oregon Ducks and the Colorado Buffaloes are even-steven against one another since January of 2016 (3-3), but not for long. Oregon will face off against Colorado on the road at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday at CU Events Center. Each of these teams will be battling to keep a win streak alive as the Ducks skips in on five wins and the Buffaloes on four.

The Ducks simply couldn't be stopped on Sunday, as they easily beat the Alabama State Hornets 98-59. That 39-point margin sets a new personal best for the Ducks on the season.

Meanwhile, the Buffaloes were completely in charge on Sunday, breezing past the Iona Gaels 99-54. That looming 45-point mark stands out as the most commanding margin for Colorado yet.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Oregon are expected to win a tight contest. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (8-3), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 11-2. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Oregon and Colorado clash.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: CU Events Center -- Boulder, Colorado

CU Events Center -- Boulder, Colorado TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $31.50

Odds

The Ducks are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Buffaloes, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Buffaloes as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 138

Series History

Colorado and Oregon both have three wins in their last six games.