Who's Playing

Massachusetts Minutemen @ Davidson Wildcats

Current Records: Massachusetts 18-10, Davidson 15-13

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 2:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 2:30 p.m. ET
Where: Belk Arena -- Davidson, North Carolina

TV: USA Network

Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV

What to Know

Massachusetts is 1-7 against the Wildcats since January of 2016 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both teams will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 2:30 p.m. ET at Belk Arena. Davidson took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Massachusetts, who comes in off a win.

Even though Massachusetts has not done well against the Colonials recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Tuesday. The Minutemen came out on top against the Colonials by a score of 69-57.

Among those leading the charge was Matt Cross, who scored 17 points along with seven rebounds. He didn't help Massachusetts' cause all that much against the Bonnies on Saturday but the same can't be said for this contest. The team also got some help courtesy of Josh Cohen, who scored 12 points.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 15.8% worse than the opposition, a fact Davidson found out the hard way on Tuesday. They took a 80-66 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Flyers. Davidson has struggled against the Flyers recently, as their match on Tuesday was their ninth consecutive lost matchup.

Davidson's defeat came about despite a quality game from Connor Kochera, who scored 18 points along with five rebounds and four steals. Kochera didn't help Davidson's cause all that much against the Spiders on Saturday but the same can't be said for this contest.

The Minutemen's win bumped their record up to 18-10. As for the Wildcats, their loss was their third straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 15-13.

Massachusetts ended up a good deal behind the Wildcats in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, losing 93-78. Can Massachusetts avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Davidson has won 7 out of their last 8 games against Massachusetts.