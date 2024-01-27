Who's Playing

Towson Tigers @ Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens

Current Records: Towson 12-8, Delaware 12-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Bob Carpenter Center -- Newark, Delaware

Bob Carpenter Center -- Newark, Delaware TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Towson has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Towson Tigers and the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bob Carpenter Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Thursday, the Tigers had just enough and edged the Dragons out 70-67. Having forecasted a close victory for Towson, the oddsmakers were right on the money.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Towson to victory, but perhaps none more so than Christian May, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 13 more assists than your opponent, a fact Delaware proved on Thursday. They were the clear victor by a 90-71 margin over the Aggies. The win was just what Delaware needed coming off of a 86-67 defeat in their prior game.

Delaware's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Christian Ray led the charge by almost dropping a triple-double on 12 points, 16 rebounds, and nine assists. Those nine assists set a new season-high mark for him. Another player making a difference was Jyare Davis, who scored 22 points along with five rebounds.

The Tigers' win was their 17th straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 12-8. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 76.2 points per game. As for the Fightin' Blue Hens, their victory bumped their record up to 12-8.

Everything came up roses for Towson against Delaware in their previous matchup back in March of 2023 as the team secured a 86-60 win. With Towson ahead 46-20 at the half, the game was all but over already.

Series History

Towson has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Delaware.