Who's Playing

Charlotte 49ers @ Duke Blue Devils

Current Records: Charlotte 5-3, Duke 5-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:15 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:15 p.m. ET Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina TV: The CW Network

The CW Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans

What to Know

Charlotte has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Saturday. They will take on the Duke Blue Devils at 2:15 p.m. ET at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Charlotte will be strutting in after a victory while Duke will be stumbling in from a loss.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post 17 more assists than your opponent, a fact Charlotte proved on Tuesday. They blew past the Hatters 85-62.

Charlotte got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Igor Milicic Jr. out in front who scored 13 points along with 9 rebounds and 3 steals. Robert Braswell IV was another key contributor, scoring 15 points.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Duke last Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a 72-68 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Yellow Jackets. Duke has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Duke's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Jeremy Roach, who scored 20 points along with 8 rebounds, and Kyle Filipowski who scored 12 points along with 9 rebounds and 5 assists.

The 49ers have yet to lose a match at home this season, leaving them with a 5-3 record. As for the Blue Devils, their loss dropped their record down to an identical 5-3.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Charlotte have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 31.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Duke struggles in that department as they've been even better at 36.8 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.