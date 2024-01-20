Who's Playing

Pittsburgh Panthers @ Duke Blue Devils

Current Records: Pittsburgh 10-7, Duke 13-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Pittsburgh has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Pittsburgh Panthers and the Duke Blue Devils will face off in an ACC battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

The point spread may have favored Pittsburgh on Tuesday, but the final result did not. They fell 69-58 to the Orange. Pittsburgh found out winning isn't easy when your three-point shooting is a whole 39.6% worse than the opposition.

Pittsburgh's loss came about despite a quality game from Jaland Lowe, who scored 20 points. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Lowe has scored all season. Less helpful for Pittsburgh was Carlton Carrington's abysmal 0-7 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, Duke came tearing into Saturday's match with seven straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 20 points) and they left with even more momentum. They came out on top against the Yellow Jackets by a score of 84-79. The score was all tied up 39-39 at the break, but Duke was the better team in the second half.

Kyle Filipowski was the offensive standout of the match as he shot 4-for-5 from beyond the arc and dropped a double-double on 30 points and 13 rebounds. That's the first time this season that he scored 30 or more points. The team also got some help courtesy of Tyrese Proctor, who scored 17 points.

The Panthers' loss was their third straight at home, which bumped their record down to 10-7. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 56.0 points per game. As for the Blue Devils, their win bumped their record up to 13-3.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Pittsburgh haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10 turnovers per game. However, it's not like Duke struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 9.2 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Pittsburgh might still be hurting after the devastating 75-53 defeat they got from Duke when the teams last played last Tuesday. The match was pretty much over by halftime, at which point Pittsburgh was down 48-23.

Series History

Duke has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Pittsburgh.