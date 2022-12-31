Who's Playing

Florida State @ No. 17 Duke

Current Records: Florida State 4-10; Duke 10-3

What to Know

The #17 Duke Blue Devils are 7-2 against the Florida State Seminoles since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. The Blue Devils and FSU will face off in an ACC battle at 1 p.m. ET at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The teams split their matchups last year, with FSU winning the first 79-78 at home and Duke taking the second 88-70.

It looks like Duke must have gotten on Santa's naughty list since the squad didn't end up with the win they were expected to receive last week. They took an 81-70 bruising from the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. Center Kyle Filipowski had a pretty forgettable game, picking up four fouls and turning the ball over five times en route to a 4-for-14, 9-point finish.

Meanwhile, FSU escaped with a win last Wednesday against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish by the margin of a single free throw, 73-72. The Seminoles' success was spearheaded by the efforts of guard Matthew Cleveland, who posted a double-double on 19 points and 12 boards, and forward Cameron Corhen, who had 18 points in addition to seven rebounds. Corhen's performance made up for a slower contest against the St. John's Red Storm two weeks ago. Corhen's points were the most he has had all year.

The Blue Devils are the favorite in this one, with an expected 17-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

Florida State's victory lifted them to 4-10 while Duke's defeat dropped them down to 10-3. We'll see if the Seminoles can repeat their recent success or if Duke bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $134.93

Odds

The Blue Devils are a big 17-point favorite against the Seminoles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 17-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Duke have won seven out of their last nine games against Florida State.