Who's Playing

Marshall @ Duquesne

Current Records: Marshall 7-1; Duquesne 7-1

What to Know

The Duquesne Dukes have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Marshall Thundering Herd at 7 p.m. ET Dec. 8 at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. The Dukes are out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

Duquesne skirted by the Ball State Cardinals 78-77 on Saturday thanks to a clutch half-court bomb from guard Jimmy Clark III as the clock expired. Duquesne's Clark III filled up the stat sheet, picking up 16 points along with six rebounds. Clark III had some trouble finding his footing against the Santa Barbara Gauchos last week, so this was a step in the right direction. Clark III's points were the most he has had all season.

Meanwhile, the Ohio Bobcats typically have all the answers at home, but on Saturday Marshall proved too difficult a challenge. Marshall enjoyed a cozy 83-69 win over Ohio.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Dukes are expected to win a tight contest Thursday. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Duquesne, who are 4-4 against the spread.

When the two teams previously met in December of last year, Duquesne and Marshall were neck-and-neck, but Duquesne came up empty-handed after a 72-71 defeat. Maybe Duquesne will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $12.00

Odds

The Dukes are a slight 1-point favorite against the Thundering Herd, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Dukes as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Marshall have won two out of their last three games against Duquesne.