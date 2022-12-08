Who's Playing
Marshall @ Duquesne
Current Records: Marshall 7-1; Duquesne 7-1
What to Know
The Duquesne Dukes have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Marshall Thundering Herd at 7 p.m. ET Dec. 8 at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. The Dukes are out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.
Duquesne skirted by the Ball State Cardinals 78-77 on Saturday thanks to a clutch half-court bomb from guard Jimmy Clark III as the clock expired. Duquesne's Clark III filled up the stat sheet, picking up 16 points along with six rebounds. Clark III had some trouble finding his footing against the Santa Barbara Gauchos last week, so this was a step in the right direction. Clark III's points were the most he has had all season.
Meanwhile, the Ohio Bobcats typically have all the answers at home, but on Saturday Marshall proved too difficult a challenge. Marshall enjoyed a cozy 83-69 win over Ohio.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Dukes are expected to win a tight contest Thursday. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Duquesne, who are 4-4 against the spread.
When the two teams previously met in December of last year, Duquesne and Marshall were neck-and-neck, but Duquesne came up empty-handed after a 72-71 defeat. Maybe Duquesne will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $12.00
Odds
The Dukes are a slight 1-point favorite against the Thundering Herd, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Dukes as a 1.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Marshall have won two out of their last three games against Duquesne.
- Dec 04, 2021 - Marshall 72 vs. Duquesne 71
- Dec 29, 2019 - Marshall 83 vs. Duquesne 61
- Dec 05, 2018 - Duquesne 93 vs. Marshall 82