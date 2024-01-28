Who's Playing

Temple Owls @ East Carolina Pirates

Current Records: Temple 8-12, East Carolina 10-10

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 28, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 28, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum -- Greenville, North Carolina

Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum -- Greenville, North Carolina TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $8.00

What to Know

After two games on the road, East Carolina is heading back home. The East Carolina Pirates and the Temple Owls will face off in an American Athletic battle at 5:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum. Coming in fresh off a win as the underdog, East Carolina will stroll into this one as the favorite.

After a 85-72 finish the last time they played, East Carolina and Wichita State decided to play a little more cautiously this time around. The Pirates sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 54-52 win over the Shockers on Wednesday. Despite the victory, that was the fewest points East Carolina has scored all season.

Among those leading the charge was Brandon Johnson, who scored 12 points along with seven rebounds and three steals.

Meanwhile, Temple's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their fifth straight loss. They took a 75-69 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bulls. The over/under was set at 143.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Despite their defeat, Temple saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Matteo Picarelli, who went 6 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 23 points and 1 assists, was perhaps the best of all. Those 23 points set a new season-high mark for him. Jordan Riley was another key contributor, scoring 11 points along with seven rebounds and three steals.

The victory got the Pirates back to even at 10-10. As for the Owls, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost six of their last seven contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-12 record this season.

East Carolina was able to grind out a solid victory over Temple in their previous meeting on January 10th, winning 73-62. Will East Carolina repeat their success, or does Temple have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

East Carolina is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Temple, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pirates as a 7-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 137.5 points.

Series History

Temple has won 7 out of their last 10 games against East Carolina.