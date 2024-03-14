Halftime Report

Fortunes may be turning around for East Carolina after losing five in a row. They have jumped out to a quick 41-36 lead against Tulsa.

If East Carolina keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 15-17 in no time. On the other hand, Tulsa will have to make due with a 16-15 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Tulsa Golden Hurricane @ East Carolina Pirates

Current Records: Tulsa 16-14, East Carolina 14-17

How To Watch

What to Know

Tulsa and East Carolina are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2019, but not for long. The Tulsa Golden Hurricane and the East Carolina Pirates are set to clash at 12:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Dickies Arena in an American Athletic Conference postseason contest. Tulsa pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 2-point favorite Pirates.

Last Saturday, the Golden Hurricane earned a 76-70 victory over the Bulls. Tulsa was down 33-21 with 4:32 left in the first half but they still came back for the handy six-point win.

Cobe Williams and PJ Haggerty were among the main playmakers for Tulsa as the former dropped a double-double on 23 points and 11 rebounds and the latter scored 32 points along with seven rebounds and five assists. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Haggerty has scored all season.

Meanwhile, East Carolina's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fifth straight loss. They took a 82-72 hit to the loss column at the hands of the 49ers. East Carolina didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

East Carolina's defeat came about despite a quality game from RJ Felton, who scored 28 points. Brandon Johnson was another key contributor, scoring 19 points along with six rebounds and two steals.

The Golden Hurricane's win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 16-14. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 79.3 points per game. As for the Pirates, their defeat dropped their record down to 14-17.

Tulsa came up short against East Carolina in their previous matchup back in January, falling 62-57. Can Tulsa avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

East Carolina is a slight 2-point favorite against Tulsa, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pirates as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 140 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

East Carolina and Tulsa both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.