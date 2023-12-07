Who's Playing

IUPUI Jaguars @ Eastern Illinois Panthers

Current Records: IUPUI 3-6, Eastern Illinois 4-5

What to Know

The IUPUI Jaguars will head out on the road to face off against the Eastern Illinois Panthers at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Groniger Arena. IUPUI might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up 22 turnovers on Saturday.

Last Saturday, the Jaguars lost to the Norse at home by a decisive 71-55 margin. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for IUPUI in their matchups with N. Kentucky: they've now lost four in a row.

Eastern Illinois has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three games by 46 points or more this season. They simply couldn't be stopped on Saturday as they easily beat the Eutectic 112-50 at home. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to post 19 more assists than your opponent, as Eastern Illinois did.

The Jaguars' defeat dropped their record down to 3-6. As for the Panthers, their win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 4-5.

IUPUI is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a five-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the underdog.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: IUPUI have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 31.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Eastern Illinois struggles in that department as they've been even better at 39.7 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Eastern Illinois is a 4.5-point favorite against IUPUI, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 130.5 points.

Series History

Eastern Illinois has won 2 out of their last 3 games against IUPUI.