Who's Playing

Idaho Vandals @ Eastern Washington Eagles

Current Records: Idaho 9-14, Eastern Washington 15-8

How To Watch

What to Know

After three games on the road, Eastern Washington is heading back home. They and the Idaho Vandals will face off in a Big Sky battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Reese Court. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Monday, the Eagles earned a 90-77 win over the Vikings. That's two games straight that Eastern Washington has won by exactly 13 points.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 21% better than the opposition, a fact Idaho proved on Monday. They strolled past the Hornets with points to spare, taking the game 61-45. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Idaho.

The Eagles are on a roll lately: they've won 11 of their last 12 matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 15-8 record this season. As for the Vandals, their victory bumped their record up to 9-14.

Everything went Eastern Washington's way against the Vandals in their previous matchup back in January as the Eagles made off with a 79-58 win. Does Eastern Washington have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Vandals turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Eastern Washington has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Idaho.

  • Jan 13, 2024 - Eastern Washington 79 vs. Idaho 58
  • Feb 11, 2023 - Eastern Washington 73 vs. Idaho 66
  • Jan 14, 2023 - Eastern Washington 95 vs. Idaho 74
  • Feb 19, 2022 - Idaho 83 vs. Eastern Washington 80
  • Jan 08, 2022 - Eastern Washington 96 vs. Idaho 93
  • Feb 06, 2021 - Eastern Washington 90 vs. Idaho 64
  • Feb 04, 2021 - Eastern Washington 89 vs. Idaho 75
  • Feb 13, 2020 - Idaho 74 vs. Eastern Washington 71
  • Jan 16, 2020 - Eastern Washington 78 vs. Idaho 75
  • Feb 18, 2019 - Eastern Washington 82 vs. Idaho 57