Who's Playing

Idaho Vandals @ Eastern Washington Eagles

Current Records: Idaho 9-14, Eastern Washington 15-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Reese Court -- Cheney, Washington

Reese Court -- Cheney, Washington Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After three games on the road, Eastern Washington is heading back home. They and the Idaho Vandals will face off in a Big Sky battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Reese Court. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Monday, the Eagles earned a 90-77 win over the Vikings. That's two games straight that Eastern Washington has won by exactly 13 points.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 21% better than the opposition, a fact Idaho proved on Monday. They strolled past the Hornets with points to spare, taking the game 61-45. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Idaho.

The Eagles are on a roll lately: they've won 11 of their last 12 matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 15-8 record this season. As for the Vandals, their victory bumped their record up to 9-14.

Everything went Eastern Washington's way against the Vandals in their previous matchup back in January as the Eagles made off with a 79-58 win. Does Eastern Washington have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Vandals turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Eastern Washington has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Idaho.