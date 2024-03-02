Who's Playing

UNCG Spartans @ ETSU Buccaneers

Current Records: UNCG 21-9, ETSU 15-15

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Freedom Hall -- Johnson City, Tennessee

Freedom Hall -- Johnson City, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

UNCG and the Buccaneers are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2020, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Southern battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Freedom Hall. UNCG has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

One look at the score and it should come as no surprise that UNCG was far and away the favorite against the Keydets. The Spartans took their match at home on Wednesday with ease, bagging a 100-58 victory over the Keydets. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 11 more assists than your opponent, as UNCG did.

Meanwhile, the Buccaneers didn't have too much trouble with the Bulldogs on the road on Wednesday as they won 81-63.

The Spartans have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five games, which provided a nice bump to their 21-9 record this season. As for the Buccaneers, their victory ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 15-15.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's contest: UNCG have been dynamite from deep this season, having nailed 40.2% of their threes per game. It's a different story for ETSU, though, as they've only made 30% of their threes this season. Given UNCG's sizable advantage in that area, the Buccaneers will need to find a way to close that gap.

UNCG strolled past the Buccaneers when the teams last played back in January by a score of 70-54. The rematch might be a little tougher for UNCG since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

ETSU and UNCG both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.