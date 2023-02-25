Who's Playing

Grambling @ Florida A&M

Current Records: Grambling 18-8; Florida A&M 7-19

What to Know

The Florida A&M Rattlers will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Florida A&M and the Grambling Tigers will face off in an SWAC battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Al Lawson Center. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Rattlers beat the Alabama A&M Bulldogs 77-71 on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Southern Jaguars typically have all the answers at home, but on Saturday Grambling proved too difficult a challenge. The Tigers secured a 69-64 W over Southern.

Florida A&M is now 7-19 while Grambling sits at 18-8. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Rattlers have only been able to knock down 38.80% percent of their shots, which is the 361st lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Grambling's defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38.60%, which places them fourth in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Al Lawson Center -- Tallahassee, Florida

Al Lawson Center -- Tallahassee, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Florida A&M have won two out of their last three games against Grambling.