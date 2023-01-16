Who's Playing

North Texas @ Florida International

Current Records: North Texas 14-4; Florida International 8-9

What to Know

The Florida International Panthers are home Monday, but with the point spread against them by 8.5 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. Florida International and the North Texas Mean Green will face off in a Conference USA battle at 7 p.m. ET at Ocean Bank Convocation Center. The Panthers have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with North Texas and are hoping to record their first win since March 9 of 2019.

The matchup between Florida International and the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Florida International falling 70-59 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for North Texas as they fell 66-62 to the Florida Atlantic Owls this past Saturday. The loss was just more heartbreak for the Mean Green, who fell 50-46 when the teams previously met last month.

The losses put Florida International at 8-9 and North Texas at 14-4. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Florida International is 29th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 75 on average. North Texas has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the 349th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 62.2 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center -- Miami, Florida

Ocean Bank Convocation Center -- Miami, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Mean Green are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mean Green as a 9.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -113

Series History

North Texas have won six out of their last ten games against Florida International.